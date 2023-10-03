Nobel in medicine goes to two scientists 

Nobel in medicine goes to two scientists 

STOCKHOLM
Nobel in medicine goes to two scientists

Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Oct. 2 for discoveries that enabled the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

The award was given to Katalin Karikó, a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and Drew Weissman, who performed his prizewinning research together with Karikó at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the panel that awarded the prize said.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, announced the prize and said both scientists were “overwhelmed” by news of the prize when he contacted them shortly before the announcement.

Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam, part of the panel that chose the winners, said of their work that “in terms of saving lives, especially in the early phase of the pandemic, it was very important.”

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was won last year by Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA which provided key insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe COVID-19.

The award was the second in the family. Paabo’s father, Sune Bergstrom, won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize today, chemistry tomorrow and literature on Oct. 5. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct. 6 and the economics award on Oct. 9.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

    Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

  2. Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

    Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

  3. Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

    Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

  4. Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

    Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

  5. Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

    Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Recommended
‘Göbeklitepe discoveries never end,’ says head of excavations

‘Göbeklitepe discoveries never end,’ says head of excavations
AI Vincent Van Gogh says youre wrong about his ear

AI Vincent Van Gogh says you're wrong about his ear
Depardieu writes in French newspaper denying rape claims

Depardieu writes in French newspaper denying rape claims
Crossing glaciers and fjords: Norwegian reindeer migrate for winter

Crossing glaciers and fjords: Norwegian reindeer migrate for winter
Kid-flick Paw beats blood-soaked Saw to top box office

Kid-flick 'Paw' beats blood-soaked 'Saw' to top box office
Golden Orange canceled over controversy

Golden Orange canceled over controversy
WORLD Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Early voting opened Tuesday across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise Indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

ECONOMY Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

The annual inflation rate has accelerated from 58.9 percent in August to 61.5 percent in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”