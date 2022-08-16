No tolerance for ethnic, sectarian hatred: Erdoğan

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will not tolerate those who are trying to break the unity of this nation by triggering ethnic and sectarian hatred in Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, reiterating that democracy and development will continue to make the 2023 vision of Türkiye.

“We will never allow the ethnic and sectarian hatred, recently fueled by obscure types, to poison the unity, solidarity and eternal brotherhood of our nation,” Erdoğan said at an event marking the 21st anniversary of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) inception on Aug. 15.

Erdoğan referred to the attacks against Alevi communities and their prayer houses in the past weeks. “We are determined to protect [the unity of] our nation,” he stated.

Underlining the importance of the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections, Erdoğan said: “Türkiye no longer builds its 2023 vision on shortcomings in democracy and development being redressed, but rather on the goal of being one of the biggest in the world in terms of politics and economy.”

“Never shall we allow the enemies outside and the ignorant within to deter us from this path. Never shall we let our country lose momentum with the maladies, schemes and traps of the old Türkiye,” the president also stressed.

Noting that a new era kicked off in Türkiye when the AKP stepped onto the stage of politics 21 years ago, Erdoğan stressed that the party has remained in power throughout the 20 years out of those 21 years.

“Winning our nation’s favor, redressing centuries-old shortcomings and building infrastructure of the future: We have always elevated our country to higher levels. We have left our mark in every inch of our 81 provinces, along with their districts, quarters and villages, thanks to our services, investments and projects. We will, inshallah, crown this sacred struggle, which we wage as a requirement of our faith and humanity, with victory in the 2023 elections.”

Türkiye will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2023. Erdoğan declared he would run for the presidency as the joint candidate of the People’s Alliance, formed by the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).