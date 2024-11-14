No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert

ANKARA
Amid concerns over recent bird flu cases in Türkiye, a microbiology expert has reassured the public that there is no epidemic risk to humans.

“All precautions are being taken. There is no significant risk for humans,” Mehmet Akan from Ankara University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine said while addressing concerns about recent bird flu sightings in the central provinces of Konya and Eskişehir.

Recalling the spread of H5N1 — commonly referred to as “bird flu” — Akan noted its rise in 2003, peaking in 2005 with around 400 recorded human cases globally. “By 2010, the number of cases had dropped by 90 percent. In some years, fewer than 10 cases were reported worldwide,” he explained.

Akan emphasized the virus’s high fatality rate in poultry and urged breeders to remain vigilant, advising them to report deaths to veterinarians and local agriculture directorates.

“Mortality rates should be monitored closely to determine if the cases are indeed bird flu. The virus tends to emerge during the migration of waterfowl, which are key carriers,” he said.

Migration movements often trigger contamination in specific areas but are usually resolved naturally over time. “We don’t expect any significant risk to human health during this period,” he added.

Authorities worldwide are continuously monitoring avian influenza. In Türkiye, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has already implemented preventative measures.

“Both the ministry and producers are experienced in managing such risks,” Akan said. If needed, he suggested halting animal movements entirely and enforcing quarantine procedures for at-risk zones.

Quarantine protocols are in effect within a 3-kilometer radius of the affected areas, while poultry movements are closely tracked in the surrounding 10-kilometer "monitoring zone."

