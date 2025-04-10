No 'retaliatory measures' against US: ASEAN ministers

No 'retaliatory measures' against US: ASEAN ministers

KUALA LUMPUR
No retaliatory measures against US: ASEAN ministers

Economic ministers of the ASEAN regional bloc committed on Thursday "to not impose any retaliatory measures" against the United States over sweeping tariffs and said they were ready to engage in talks.

The ministers said retaliation would not be beneficial as the United States was ASEAN's biggest source of foreign direct investments and second-largest trading partner in 2024.

"ASEAN, being the fifth-largest economy in the world, is deeply concerned over the recent introduction of unilateral tariffs by the U.S., including the tariffs announced on 2 April 2025 and subsequently the most recent suspension on 9 April 2025," the ministers said in a statement issued after a video conference meeting.

Despite that, the ministers said they were ready "to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the U.S. to address trade-related concerns."

"Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship. In that spirit, ASEAN commits to not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the U.S. tariffs," they said.

Malaysia's trade ministry said in a separate statement that all ASEAN members were "united in the opinion that retaliation is not an option."

The special meeting was chaired by Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz. Malaysia holds the rotating chair of the regional bloc, home to more than 650 million people.

ASEAN members, which count on the United States as their main export market, were among those hit with the toughest levies by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Manufacturing powerhouse Vietnam was hit with a 46 percent tariff on exports to the United States, while neighboring Cambodia—a major producer of low-cost clothing for big Western brands—was slapped with a 49 percent duty.

The other ASEAN members hit with hefty tariffs are Laos (48 percent), Myanmar (44 percent), Thailand (36 percent), and Indonesia (32 percent).

Malaysia, Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, was hit with a lower tariff of 24 percent.

Brunei also faces a 24 percent tariff, while the Philippines was hit with 17 percent and Singapore 10 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

    Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

  2. Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

    Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

  3. Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

    Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

  4. Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

    Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

  5. Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

    Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Recommended
Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February
Türkiye inks offshore oil and gas deal with Somalia

Türkiye inks offshore oil and gas deal with Somalia
Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US
Wind and solar eclipse coal in country’s power mix

Wind and solar eclipse coal in country’s power mix
Institutes slash German growth forecast

Institutes slash German growth forecast
AI surge to double data center electricity demand by 2030: IEA

AI surge to double data center electricity demand by 2030: IEA
WORLD Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says a family of Spanish tourists, including three children, died on April 10 in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed six people.
ECONOMY Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿