No one can hijack democracy: AKP spokesperson

  • August 19 2020 08:54:12

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's ruling party spokesman said on Aug. 18 that no one can hijack or destroy the country's democracy.

Ömer Çelik of AKP was referring to remarks by U.S. Democratic Party presumptive nominee Joe Biden.

"No one can hijack, destroy our democracy, interfere in Turkey's political system," Çelik said after a board meeting of the party.

In a video clip that went viral, Biden said: "We can support those elements of the Turkish leadership that still exist and get more from them and embolden them to be able to take on and defeat Erdoğan. Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process."

His remarks - recorded last December but first reported on Saturday - drew condemnation from the entire political spectrum in Turkey, including both the government and opposition.

Biden is currently ahead in most U.S. polls, but the Nov. 3 presidential elections are still months away.

Also referring to Biden's remarks, Çelik slammed supporters of terror groups.

“Whoever supports the PYD/PKK, sends weapons to them, they are the ones who want death for the Kurdish children,” he said.

No Kurdish citizen of the country will become part of this imperialist agenda, he added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

 

