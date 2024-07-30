No Olympics is no problem for tennis players in Washington

WASHINGTON

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand against Elise Mertens during day 3 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2024 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 29, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Concerns over surface switching and injuries prompted several top ATP and WTA players to skip the Paris Olympics and prepare for the U.S. Open at this week's Washington Open.

Those competing for gold in France must switch from Wimbledon's grass courts to the clay of Roland Garros for the Olympics, then jump onto hardcourts in the run-up to the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 26.

"Staying on one surface is important. The change of surface isn't the best thing for me right now," Britain's Emma Raducanu said.

"Switching to clay straight after grass, it's such a big contrast, then back onto the hard courts. I didn't want to risk anything. For me this option was just a lot better."

Frances Tiafoe, seeded fifth in his hometown event, admits it's tough to see the Olympics on television after choosing not to compete in Paris.

"Brutal. It's tough," Tiafoe said.

"More tough just like seeing everybody on the boat and stuff like that. That was a tough day. I'm turning off every TV and social media. That would have been a cool experience. But all the best to those guys."

Tiafoe, who hurt his right knee last month, looks to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I'm young. I plan to be in LA," he said. "Still trying to get my knee 100 percent. To go grass, clay, hard court again, I don't think that would have been the smartest thing for me."

Tunisia's 29th-ranked Ons Jabeur has a knee issue as well.

"I didn't play the Olympics because of the surface changes, since I have knee problems. It would probably make me not be able to play for the rest of the season. I want to really prepare great for the U.S. Open.

"So many players had different injuries and they chose not to risk it. We'll make it our small Olympics here for the players that didn't make it."

U.S. second seed Ben Shelton, ranked 14th, also rejected Paris.

Shelton, however, considers the Olympics a goal, saying: "I'd love to play for my country in the future. It's a bucket list thing for me. I'm going to try hard to qualify for LA in 2028."

World number 22 Sebastian Korda rejected Paris after saying no to Tokyo in 2021.

"Tokyo was difficult just because it was COVID. I just didn't really feel comfortable going," he said.

"I felt this year I needed to just play on the hardcourts. It's an important time of the year for me. For sure, I would love to make the LA team."

Raducanu, ranked 89th, hasn't given up on an Olympic appearance either.

"Hopefully I'll have more Olympics in my career," she said.

Spain's Paula Badosa has battled a back injury for more than a year.

"It's a shame I cannot play Olympics. I think that's the smartest decision," Badosa said.

"My back is responding really well. If I keep changing from hard to clay and grass, at the end I can struggle. Having these spasms and things in my back, it's not worth it for me."