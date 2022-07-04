No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

  • July 04 2022 14:47:00

No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

ANKARA
No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said they see no negative picture in the process of acquiring F-16 fighter jets from the United States.

“There is a relatively positive atmosphere in our relations with the U.S. Problems will likely be resolved, relations will be improved,” he said speaking to the NTV broadcaster on June 4.

“Our talks on the F-16 were very positive. U.S. President Joe Biden also said that he favors giving the F-16s to Türkiye, but the approval must be passed by Congress. Several senators in the Democratic Party oppose this. However, we do not see a negative picture at the moment,” Çavuşoğlu added.

President Joe Biden on June 30 said that the United States should go ahead with the delayed sale of F-16 warplanes to Türkiye but said Congress needs to approve.

“We should sell them the F-16 jets and modernize those jets as well,” Biden said, adding there was “no quid pro quo” of linking the sale to Türkiye’s approval for Finland and Sweden entering NATO.

A plan to equip Türkiye with state-of-the-art U.S. F-35 stealth fighters fell through after Türkiye bought Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, something Washington saw as potentially threatening the security of the F-35 program.
In October last year, Türkiye requested Washington to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

In March, the State Department sent a letter to some members of the U.S. Congress who had opposed the sale, saying “appropriate” U.S. defense trade ties with Türkiye would serve U.S. interests.

The minister reiterated Türkiye’s disappointment with U.S. support for the YPG group in Syria.

“We have repeatedly expressed our disappointment with the U.S. aid to the YPG. When it comes to national security, it doesn’t matter who says what,” Çavuşoğlu said stressing that Türkiye does what is necessary within the framework of international law when it comes to its incursions into northern Syria.

“Russia and the U.S. have no right to say anything to Türkiye. We are not satisfied with every step taken by Russia. But we’re being pretty transparent about it,” he added.

Türkiye will ensure that other NATO members will participate in the memorandum of understanding signed in Madrid with Sweden and Finland, said Çavuşoğlu.

If Sweden and Finland do not keep their promises regarding the fight against terror groups, then Türkiye will take steps accordingly, he said. The memorandum of understanding is a starting point he said and noted that neither of these two countries could enter NATO if the decision is not ratified by the Turkish parliament.

Elaborating on the normalization process between Türkiye and Israel, the minister noted that the government change in Israel would not have a negative effect on bilateral relations. “Elections will begin in October. Then we will start the ambassador appointments,” he said referring to the upcoming elections in Israel.

Türkiye and Israel started to work to mutually appoint ambassadors, Turkish and Israeli foreign ministers earlier announced. Türkiye had a rapid process of normalizing ties with both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but the talks with Cairo did not yield immediate results, Çavuşoğlu also said.

Mutual will and steps should have the same momentum for both sides for normalization as soon as possible, he noted.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın met with U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham on June 2.

According to the Presidency Spokesperson’s statement, bilateral political and economic relations, the fight against terrorism, cooperation in the defense industry, Ukraine-Russia War, Black Sea grain shipments, Syria, Aegean-Mediterranean and other regional issues were discussed during the meeting.

The statement said that Türkiye-U.S. relations should progress based on mutual respect and understanding, and on a ground based on common and strategic interests. It was stated that cooperation in the field of the defense industry and making progress on the F-16 will serve the interests of the two countries.

US, F16,

SPORTS Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  2. Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye

    Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye

  3. Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

    Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

  4. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  5. Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

    Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting
Recommended
Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye

Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye
Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting
Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty
Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens
Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis
Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance
WORLD Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan lodged a protest with China on Monday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

ECONOMY Turkish inflation soars to 78.6% annually

Turkish inflation soars to 78.6% annually

Inflation in Türkiye in June soared to an annual rate of 78.6 percent -- the highest in 24 years, according to official data released on July 4. 
SPORTS Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek won the title of “başpehlivan” (chief wrestler) and the coveted golden belt at the ancient 661st oil wrestling festival held in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Edirne on July 3.