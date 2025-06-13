'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman

ANKARA
'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman

Rescue teams work outside a heavily damaged building, targeted by an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran on June 13, 2025.

Israel’s overnight attack on Iran can have “no legitimacy or justification,” Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) said Friday.

"This is barbaric aggression," party spokesman Ömer Çelik wrote on X.

With this attack, Israel has added "to its savage and barbaric attacks that set the entire region on fire," he said, condemning the "unlawful" assault in the strongest terms.

The entire world must heed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's warnings about the consequences of the genocidal actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, he implored.

Amid rising international pressure against Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has once again launched a new attack to divert attention from its genocide, Celik said.

Israel carrying out this attack while negotiations between the US and Iran are ongoing "has once again shown that Israel is hostile to all diplomatic efforts," he said.

"Israeli aggression is a threat to the entire world," Celik added, calling on the international community to take joint concrete measures against it.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.

