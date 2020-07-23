No handshakes or hugs on Eid, says health minister

  • July 23 2020 09:05:00

No handshakes or hugs on Eid, says health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
No handshakes or hugs on Eid, says health minister

Turkey's health minister on July 22 urged the public to maintain social distancing rules during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha

“Especially, those over 65 years and those with chronic diseases should exchange greetings over the phone. There should be no handshakes or hugs," Fahrettin Koca said in a statement following a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

In Turkey, the festival will be celebrated from July 31 to Aug. 3.

Koca warned against holding big gatherings or crowded meals on Eid.

He added that Eid prayers should be performed in open spaces in accordance with social distancing rules.

He also called for special attention to maintaining hygiene during the slaughter of sacrificial animals and the distribution of meat.

“The daily reduction of new patients to below 1,000 is an advantage, as well as motivation, in combating the epidemic,” Koca said. 

“Every day, we have as many new patients as the number of patients recovering. We need to reduce the number of new patients,” he added. 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mourns grusome murder of young woman

    Turkey mourns grusome murder of young woman

  2. US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

    US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

  3. Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry

    Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry

  4. Turkey, Russia mull creating joint working group for Libya

    Turkey, Russia mull creating joint working group for Libya

  5. No second wave yet, but…

    No second wave yet, but…
Recommended
Turkey to continue to stand by Libya, says National Security Council statement

Turkey to continue to stand by Libya, says National Security Council statement
More than 100 terrorists surrender in 2020: Ministry

More than 100 terrorists surrender in 2020: Ministry
Turkey officially opens embassy in Equatorial Guinea

Turkey officially opens embassy in Equatorial Guinea
Turkey to distribute masks to students when schools reopen

Turkey to distribute masks to students when schools reopen
Susurluk toast, ayran best duo on road trips between Istanbul, İzmir

Susurluk toast, ayran best duo on road trips between Istanbul, İzmir
Turkish Historical Society head resigns over controversial FETÖ statement

Turkish Historical Society head resigns over controversial FETÖ statement
WORLD Two Mideast countries, world’s top virus rates per population

Two Mideast countries, world’s top virus rates per population

The small, neighboring sheikhdoms of Bahrain and Qatar have the world’s highest per-capita rates of coronavirus infections. In the two Mideast countries, COVID-19 epidemics initially swept undetected through camps housing healthy and young foreign laborers, studies now show.
ECONOMY Turkey accounts for 26% of 2019 world humanitarian aid

Turkey accounts for 26% of 2019 world humanitarian aid

Turkey accounted for just under 26% of all global humanitarian aid in 2019, according to data by an independent international development organization.

SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.