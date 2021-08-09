All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except two: Minister

  • August 09 2021 08:56:00

All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except two: Minister

MUĞLA
All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except two: Minister

Turkey has brought under control all forest fires, except blazes in Milas and Köyceğiz in the country’s south, said the minister of agriculture and forestry on Aug. 9. 

“#ForestHeroes continue their work with great devotion from land and air in Milas and Köyceğiz,” Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, a native of Antalya, said 59 neighborhoods and 3,231 buildings were affected by the flames in the southern Antalya province.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has sent 400 living containers to the region, he told reporters in Antalya's Manavgat district.

He said 207 of them were already set up and 31 others will be installed in different neighborhoods on Monday.

Pakdemirli also said that Greece requested a firefighting plane from Turkey.

“We are evaluating it. With the fading of forest fires in Turkey, if we can, we will provide it to Greece,” he stated.

As of yesterday, some wildfires were still burning in the Aegean provinces of Aydın, Isparta and Muğla.

Turkey on 12th day of forest fires

Started in the maquis area in Muğla’s Köyceğiz district and spread to the thick forests, the massive wildfire continues on the 12th day as firefighters battle blazes.

The flames can only be intervened from the air with two aircraft and three helicopters due to the fact that the wildfires take place in steep lands and deep canyons in the region.

Meanwhile, findings after the massive fires that raged on for days across more than half of Turkey’s southern provinces reveal the importance of firebreak, a gap in vegetation that acts as a barrier to slow or stop the progress of a wildfire.

The photos show the trees on one side of a road reduced to ash, but the other side remained green as the flames failed to bypass the safety lane.

Mustafa Karagöz, a retired forest engineer, draws attention to the fact that these firebreaks are used for transportation and that heavy vehicles could pass through these lanes to respond to the fire more easily.

“The number of these roads is extremely vital,” Karagöz said, adding that although there was no manpower to intervene in the fire in some places, the spread of the flames could be prevented by these means.

Doğan Kantarcı, a retired academic from Istanbul University, also noted that firebreaks in forest areas are critical in preventing the spread of fire.

It is expected that the firebreak practice will be implemented in all forest areas across the country by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry in the coming period.

At least eight people and countless animals have been killed in Turkey due to the recent massive wildfires while villages and resorts had to be evacuated, with some people fleeing to beaches to be rescued by sea.

Settlement,

TURKEY Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria

Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

    Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

  2. Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

    Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

  3. Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

    Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

  4. Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

    Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

  5. CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

    CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says
Recommended
Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria

Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria
Young patients in intensive care units increasing, says expert

Young patients in intensive care units increasing, says expert
After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar

After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar
Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia

Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia
Stricter rules needed to prevent bus crashes, says expert

Stricter rules needed to prevent bus crashes, says expert
Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert
WORLD UN sounds clarion call over humans irreversible impact on climate

UN sounds clarion call over humans 'irreversible' impact on climate

The U.N. panel on climate change sounded a dire warning on Aug. 9, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming - and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame.

ECONOMY Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry issued 1,036 investment certificates in June, according to a written statement released on Aug. 8.

SPORTS Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkish athletes bagged a total of 13 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which ended on Aug. 8, making it the most successful Games ever for their country in terms of total medals won.