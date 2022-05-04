No COVID test requirement for entry to Greece, Kyrgyzstan

ISTANBUL

Greece and Kyrgyzstan have scrapped the requirement for a negative PCR test result upon entry from Turkey, Turkish Airlines announced late on May 2.

The two countries have eased travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the national flag-carrier company said on its social media accounts.

“There is no requirement to show a vaccination card or a PCR result test during entry to these countries,” it said.

Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on May 1 before Europe’s peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal.

Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travelers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.

As of May 1, visitors to Italy no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated online ordeal required at airport check-in.