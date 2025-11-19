No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

LONDON
No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

The head of Google's parent company Alphabet warned that every company would be impacted if the AI bubble were to burst, in an interview to the BBC.

Sundar Pichai acknowledged there was "irrationality" behind the boom in artificial intelligence investment, which has fueled a tech rally this year.

But fears that the AI bubble could burst have led to a selloff, sending global stock markets tumbling in recent months.

Asked if Google would be impacted by the AI bubble bursting, Pichai told the BBC: "I think no company is going to be immune, including us."

The tech boss also acknowledged that the energy needs of Alphabet's AI operations would delay the company's climate goals, but insisted the company was still aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030.

AI will also have an impact on work as we know it, he said.

Pichai said it would cause "societal disruptions," even potentially replace CEOs, and "people will have to adapt."

He insisted those who adapt to AI "will do better."

"It doesn't matter if you want to be a teacher or a doctor. All those professions will be around, but the people who will do well in each of those professions are people who learn how to use these tools."

Alphabet reported its first $100 billion quarterly revenue in October, which it said was buoyed by its ability to capitalize on the AI boom.

The tech giant has ramped up spending to meet demand for AI infrastructure and pushed a global rollout of AI features in Google Search and the company's Gemini AI models.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups
Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia

Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia
Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months

Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months
Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia

Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia
Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September
UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget

UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿