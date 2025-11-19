No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

LONDON

The head of Google's parent company Alphabet warned that every company would be impacted if the AI bubble were to burst, in an interview to the BBC.

Sundar Pichai acknowledged there was "irrationality" behind the boom in artificial intelligence investment, which has fueled a tech rally this year.

But fears that the AI bubble could burst have led to a selloff, sending global stock markets tumbling in recent months.

Asked if Google would be impacted by the AI bubble bursting, Pichai told the BBC: "I think no company is going to be immune, including us."

The tech boss also acknowledged that the energy needs of Alphabet's AI operations would delay the company's climate goals, but insisted the company was still aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030.

AI will also have an impact on work as we know it, he said.

Pichai said it would cause "societal disruptions," even potentially replace CEOs, and "people will have to adapt."

He insisted those who adapt to AI "will do better."

"It doesn't matter if you want to be a teacher or a doctor. All those professions will be around, but the people who will do well in each of those professions are people who learn how to use these tools."

Alphabet reported its first $100 billion quarterly revenue in October, which it said was buoyed by its ability to capitalize on the AI boom.

The tech giant has ramped up spending to meet demand for AI infrastructure and pushed a global rollout of AI features in Google Search and the company's Gemini AI models.