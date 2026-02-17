Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000

ISTANBUL
The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) on Türkiye’s roads reached 385,876 as of the end of January, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 17.

The growth has been remarkable over the past decade. In 2011, there were only 24 registered EVs nationwide. The total surpassed 1,000 for the first time in 2019, climbed above 14,500 in 2022 and exceeded 100,000 in 2024, when registrations reached 183,776. By 2025, the figure had risen to 370,591.

TÜİK data also showed that the number of vehicles registered in January fell by 12.73 percent compared to the same month last year, dropping to 144,620.

Automobiles accounted for 56.1 percent of registrations, followed by motorcycles at 18.7 percent, light trucks at 18.4 percent, heavy trucks at 3.3 percent, tractors at 1.3 percent, minibuses at 1.3 percent and buses at 0.6 percent. Compared to the previous month, registrations declined by 41.7 percent.

As of the end of January, Türkiye had 17,46 million registered automobiles. Of these, 32.5 percent were diesel-powered, 31 percent gasoline, 30 percent LPG, 4.1 percent hybrid and 2.2 percent electric.

