Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data

Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data

ISTANBUL
Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) recorded an annual decrease of 2.3 percent in real terms in January, the Central Bank announced on Feb. 17.

Despite this decline, the RPPI rose by 3.7 percent on a monthly basis and showed a 27.7 percent annual increase in nominal terms.

Housing prices in Türkiye’s three largest cities registered monthly gains. In January, prices rose by 3.1 percent in Istanbul, 3.5 percent in Ankara and 3.7 percent in İzmir. Annual changes were 28.7 percent in Istanbul, 31.7 percent in Ankara and 29 percent in İzmir.

The New Tenant Rent Index (NTRI) also showed strong growth. In January 2026, rents increased by 3.5 percent month-on-month, with an annual rise of 34.2 percent in nominal terms and 2.7 percent in real terms.

Istanbul recorded a 3.9 percent monthly increase, Ankara 3.5 percent and İzmir 4.7 percent. Annual rent growth reached 38.1 percent in Istanbul, 36.9 percent in Ankara and 38.5 percent in İzmir.

home,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

    Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

  2. Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

    Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

  3. ‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation

    ‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation

  4. Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

    Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

  5. Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter
Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report
Türkiye to develop concrete energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar

Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar
Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai

Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai
France releases suspected Russia shadow fleet tanker after fine

France releases suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker after fine
Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership

Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments

US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments
WORLD Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

A senior Israeli far-right minister has vowed to encourage "emigration" from the Palestinian territories, despite mounting criticism of recent measures tightening Israel's control over the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿