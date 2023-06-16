Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault

Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault

LAS VEGAS
Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault

Nine women accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them decades ago in a lawsuit filed in Nevada Wednesday, after the US state dropped its statute of limitations on civil sexual abuse cases.

The lawsuit said the US comedian had used his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to isolate and sexually assault the women.

The women were each allegedly assaulted between 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Reno homes, hotels and dressing rooms.

They were able to sue after Nevada scrapped the civil statute of limitations for sexual abuse cases involving adults on May 31. The state had previously imposed a two-year limit for those over 18 to bring forward their cases to court.

Cosby, 85, was a towering figure in late-20th century American popular culture, and was once known as "America's Dad" for his part on "The Cosby Show," which ran from 1984-92.

He has been accused of predatory behavior by dozens of women in allegations that stretch back decades.

Around 60 women have accused Cosby of being a calculating, serial predator who plied victims with sedatives and alcohol before assaulting them over four decades.

Despite numerous lawsuits brought against him, Cosby has no criminal convictions, but was found liable last year in a civil case.

He was imprisoned in a criminal case in 2018, before being freed in 2021 when his conviction was overturned on a technicality.

Lise-Lotte Lublin, one of the women named in the Nevada lawsuit, had previously accused Cosby of drugging her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1989.

Lublin said Cosby gave her two drinks that made her dizzy, and that he asked her to sit between his legs and stroked her hair before she blacked out.

Other accusers in the lawsuit include Janice Dickinson, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie.

Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, told US media that the women suing Cosby were motivated by their "addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed."

Bill Cosby, sexual assault, MeToo,

TÜRKIYE Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

    Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

  2. Historic Boston church to host first play

    Historic Boston church to host first play

  3. Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

    Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

  4. Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

    Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

  5. Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

    Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction
Recommended
Environment activists smear paint on Monet work

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work
Historic Boston church to host first play

Historic Boston church to host first play
US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
AI, Africa and climate crisis star at Art Basel fair

AI, Africa and climate crisis star at Art Basel fair
Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026
WORLD Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.