Nike profits down on higher costs

Nike profits down on higher costs

NEW YORK
Nike profits down on higher costs

Alamy Photo

Nike reported better than expected earnings on March 21 in its latest quarter, supported by strong demand although higher inventory and logistics costs weighed on its margins.

The company reported profits of $1.2 billion for the three months ending February, down 11 percent from the year-ago period, while revenues picked up 14 percent to $12.4 billion.

Though the Oregon-based firm logged a strong performance in North America, its revenues for Greater China declined 8 percent, the company said, despite Beijing’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

In particular, sales for Nike’s footwear surged 20 percent from a year ago, while apparel sales was up 5 percent.

Among factors dragging on its margins were unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates, “higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs,” Nike said in a statement.

But Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend added: “We have made tremendous progress on inventory as we position Nike for sustainable and more profitable growth.”

The sports footwear industry “remains strong heading into the first half of 2023 despite squeezed consumer spending,” said Shoggi Ezeizat, analyst at research firm Third Bridge.

He added that the company has done well in reducing elevated inventory levels, with effective promotion efforts compared with rivals.

After supply chain problems in 2021, retailers ramped up deliveries in 2022 but struggled to align product supply with demand. Excessive quantities of merchandise had forced retailers to liquidate goods at low prices.

But experts are “cautious about the long-term growth prospects of Nike and Western brands in China due to intensified competition with other local Chinese brands,” Ezeizat said.

Economy, demands,

WORLD Chinese military says warned US warship to leave S China Sea

Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S China Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S China Sea

    Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S China Sea

  2. Netanyahu seeks to soothe US concerns over settlement repeal

    Netanyahu seeks to soothe US concerns over settlement repeal

  3. Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians

    Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians

  4. Erdoğan slams Nation Alliance for cooperating with HDP

    Erdoğan slams Nation Alliance for cooperating with HDP

  5. Holy month of Ramadan begins for Muslims across the world

    Holy month of Ramadan begins for Muslims across the world
Recommended
IMF and Ukraine reach $15.6 billion loan agreement

IMF and Ukraine reach $15.6 billion loan agreement
UK inflation unexpectedly accelerates to 10.4 pct

UK inflation unexpectedly accelerates to 10.4 pct
Natural disasters, inflation ‘upped insurers’ costs in 2022’

Natural disasters, inflation ‘upped insurers’ costs in 2022’
Sri Lanka bailout conditional on tackling corruption: IMF

Sri Lanka bailout conditional on tackling corruption: IMF
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport
WORLD Chinese military says warned US warship to leave S China Sea

Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S China Sea

The Chinese military said it had tracked a US warship in the South China Sea on Thursday and "warned it to leave" waters claimed by Beijing.

ECONOMY Natural disasters, inflation ‘upped insurers’ costs in 2022’

Natural disasters, inflation ‘upped insurers’ costs in 2022’

Natural disasters increased insurers’ costs in 2022, with inflation pushing up the bill even more, reinsurer Swiss Re said yesterday, warning of likely further rises in the future due to climate change.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.