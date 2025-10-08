Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

ANTALYA
Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

Visitor activity in Olympos, one of the most important cities of the Lycian civilization located in the Mediterranean province of Antalya's Kumluca district, increased with the nighttime museum initiative launched by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

 

As part of the ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project, excavations continue throughout the year in the city, where artifacts shedding light on the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods are being unearthed. At the same time, landscaping, visitor route planning and lighting work are underway.

 

Olympos, one of the ancient cities where nighttime museum practices have been implemented, has begun to welcome visitors in the evening hours thanks to the new lighting installations.

 

Since daytime temperatures are quite high, tourists have increasingly started to visit Olympos after sunset. Located within the Beydağları Coastal National Park, Olympos continues to captivate visitors with its deep-rooted history, ruins, unique natural setting and beach. With the new practice, the site has become even livelier in the evenings.

 

Associate Professor Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın from Pamukkale University, head of the Olympos excavations, said that thanks to the nighttime museum program, the ancient city can now be visited until 9 p.m.

 

Öztaşkın noted that starting next year, the site will remain open until midnight. “Visiting the ancient city when it’s dark and cool is much more comfortable,” she said. “We observe that people are more engaged and look around more attentively in the evening hours.”

 

Öztaşkın said visitors to Olympos have the opportunity to see significant monuments such as churches, the episcopal palace, the monument tomb of Lykiarch Marcus Aurelius Archepolis, the mosaic building and the Antimachos sarcophagus. She added that those who walk through the site end their journey with a view of the deep blue sea, which enhances the city’s appeal.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive
LATEST NEWS

  1. Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

    Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

  2. THY eyes Nordic expansion with health, culture tourism push

    THY eyes Nordic expansion with health, culture tourism push

  3. European Union takes lion’s share in Türkiye’s auto exports

    European Union takes lion’s share in Türkiye’s auto exports

  4. Homegrown Taurus satellite constellation ready for launch

    Homegrown Taurus satellite constellation ready for launch

  5. UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

    UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic
Recommended
Hungarys Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize
Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series
62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival launched

62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival launched
Church unearthed during excavations at ancient city of Kaunos

Church unearthed during excavations at ancient city of Kaunos
Ancient chickpeas, bread remains found during excavations

Ancient chickpeas, bread remains found during excavations
Artifacts repatriated from Switzerland showcased in Bodrum Castle

Artifacts repatriated from Switzerland showcased in Bodrum Castle
Remains of Byzantine chapel, Ottoman bath unearthed in İznik

Remains of Byzantine chapel, Ottoman bath unearthed in İznik
WORLD Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
ECONOMY Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

Türkiye expects its electricity demand to triple over the next two decades, driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, cooling systems and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿