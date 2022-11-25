Next step in Ankara-Cairo relations, assigning envoys, sources say

Gonca Şenay – ANKARA
An official meeting between Türkiye’s and Egypt’s top diplomats and assigning ambassadors will be the next steps on the normalization of ties between the two countries, sources said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met and shook hands in Qatar on Nov. 20 after a decade-halt in relations.

Erdoğan was also the loudest critic of el-Sisi’s rule in Egypt as he firmly denounced the military coup against the country’s first democratically elected President Mohammed Morsi.

According to sources, the handshake paved way for normalization of relations and the next step will be a meeting of both countries’ foreign ministers.

After the meeting, the second step will be in progress, assigning ambassadors. The new Turkish envoy will present a letter of credence to el-Sisi, which will start the normalization process.

One other target is to “increase trade between the two countries.” According to the sources, trade between countries was not affected by the political tension, but “will skyrocket with the normalization process.”

Sources pointed out Arçelik, one of Türkiye’s well-known white appliances trademarks, which is about to make a factory investment in Egypt. “Arçelik will provide employment to some 60,000 Egyptians,” sources said.

