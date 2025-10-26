Nexperia: New crisis looming for Europe's carmakers

Nexperia: New crisis looming for Europe's carmakers

FRANKFURT
Nexperia: New crisis looming for Europes carmakers

European automakers already buffeted by U.S. tariffs and a rocky shift toward electric vehicles now face a new threat: a shortage of key semiconductors supplied by Chinese-owned Nexperia.

Beijing is locked in a standoff with Dutch officials who invoked a Cold War-era law in September to effectively take over the company, whose factories are in Europe.

Carmakers as well as parts suppliers have already warned of shortages that would force stoppages at production lines across the Continent.

The company produces relatively simple technologies such as diodes, voltage regulators and transistors that are nonetheless crucial, as vehicles increasingly rely on electronics.

It makes them in Europe before sending them to China for finishing, and are then re-exported back to European clients.

Based in the Netherlands and once part of electronics giant Philips, it was bought by Wingtech Technology of China in 2018.

But in September, the Dutch government took the unusual step of taking over the company, citing its "Goods Availability Law" of 1952 to ensure essential items.

In response, China banned any re-exports of Nexperia chips to Europe, igniting fresh geopolitical tensions.

Nexperia supplies 49 percent of the electronic components used in the European automotive industry, according to German financial daily Handelsblatt.

The European auto lobby ACEA warned this month that production would be seriously hit.

"Without these chips, European automotive suppliers cannot build the parts and components needed to supply vehicle manufacturers and this therefore threatens production stoppages," the group said.

For Germany alone, analysts at Deutsche Bank forecast a production drop of 10 percent while warning of a 30-percent cut in a "worst-case scenario".

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

    Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

  2. Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

    Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

  3. Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

    Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

  4. Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

    Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

  5. Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

    Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Recommended
Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target
Industry sets new export record ln January–September period

Industry sets new export record ln January–September period
Contractors secure $9.2 bln in overseas projects in nine months

Contractors secure $9.2 bln in overseas projects in nine months
Power capacity tops 121 GW, renewables take the lead

Power capacity tops 121 GW, renewables take the lead
EU working on plan to end reliance on Chinese rare earths

EU working on plan to end reliance on Chinese rare earths
Iran declares major lender bankrupt

Iran declares major lender bankrupt
WORLD Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

ECONOMY Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

After a sluggish start to the year, Türkiye’s tourism industry has regained momentum and is on track to meet its ambitious $63 billion revenue target for 2025, according to Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) Chair Oya Narin.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿