Newly-found fossils shed light on Turkey’s continental history

  • August 20 2021 07:00:00

ERZURUM
Tree fossils recently discovered in eastern Turkey have provided insights into the country’s climatic history, a member of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Forestry said on Aug. 18.

Professor Ünal Akkemik told the state-run Anadolu Agency that fossils dating back 160 to 170 million years were found in the eastern province of Erzurum’s Narman district.

Conducting research across Turkey to explore tree species from past to present as well as their developments throughout history, Akkemik said that the research has shed more light on the period in which Turkey’s climate started to become more continental.

He noted the region belongs to the Jurassic period when almost all of Turkey’s surface area was submerged.

“Some 160 million years ago, partly continentality started on the region of today’s Turkey, and trees grow in these areas. Erzurum is one of the best places to see the fossils of these trees,” he said.

Akkemik also mentioned the bond between the regional famous oltu stone and the tree fossils, saying, “Oltu stone emerge as the tree trunks fossilize.”

The professor also made a call to the public about the tree fossils: “These fossils are rarely found but have no monetary value. So when you find such a thing, please call the officials and deliver to them.”

