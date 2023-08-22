Newly appointed French ambassador to arrive in Ankara this week

ANKARA
Following serving as advisor responsible for European and Turkish relations of French President Emmanuel Macron for three years, Isabelle Dumont, newly appointed ambassador to Türkiye, will begin her mission in the capital Ankara this week.

Between 2019 and 2021, the Ankara-Paris relations witnessed significant tensions due to events such as the Turkish Armed Forces' cross-border operations in Syria and the disputes on Eastern Mediterranean. However, recent mutual steps and Türkiye’s efforts to revive its ties with the European Union have set the course for normalization.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's intention to open a new chapter in relations with the EU is seen as a sign that Ankara will engage in more intensive talks with the leading EU capitals, including Brussels, Paris, and Berlin.

During this critical period, Macron appointed Dumont, who has served as advisor for Europe and Türkiye at the Elysée Palace since 2020, as ambassador to Türkiye in May, replacing Hervé Magro whose term in Ankara had expired.

Dumont, who is expected to arrive in Ankara this week and begin her official duties after presenting her credentials to Erdoğan, is no stranger to Türkiye.

According to BBC Turkish, Dumont, who served at the French Embassy in Ankara between 2011 and 2013, speaks fluent Turkish.

Dumont, who is considered one of the brightest diplomats of the French Foreign Service, was the first female ambassador in the history of Turkish-French diplomatic relations dating back 500 years.

After her initial assignment in Ankara, Dumont returned to Paris and served as deputy director for Russia and Eastern Europe at the Foreign Ministry.

In 2015, she was appointed as ambassador to Ukraine, followed by her posting as ambassador to South Cyprus in 2019. During her tenure as Macron's advisor, Dumont played a crucial role in managing tensions with Türkiye, coordinating video conferences, and facilitating face-to-face meetings between the two presidents. Her interaction with counterparts in Ankara has also been notable.

