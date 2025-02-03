‘Newborn gang’ member found dead in prison cell

ANTALYA

İlker Gönen, one of the defendants in the “newborn gang” case, was found dead in his prison cell in the southern city of Antalya.

Gönen, who was being held in solitary confinement in a high-security prison, reportedly took his own life in the early morning hours, leaving behind a suicide note. Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Gönen was among the key suspects in a criminal network allegedly led by Doctor Fırat Sarı, accused of orchestrating a scheme that resulted in the deaths of multiple infants.

According to a 1,399-page indictment prepared by Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Gönen was identified as one of the figures responsible for directing and managing the organization.

Prosecutors had sought prison sentences ranging from 177 years and six months to 582 years and nine months for Sarı and Gönen. The charges included “murder through negligence” for the deaths of 10 infants, “aggravated fraud,” “establishing a criminal organization” and “forgery of official documents.”

The case stems from an investigation led by Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which uncovered a scheme in which critically ill newborns were transferred to private hospitals with neonatal intensive care units in exchange for financial gain.

The Istanbul Financial Crimes Division arrested 14 suspects, including Gönen, during a raid on Dec. 4 last year.