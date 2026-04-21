New Zealand PM Luxon survives leadership vote

WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (R) speaks at a press conference besides National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis in Wellington on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Ben STRANG / AFP)

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon survived a leadership vote on April 21 after a run of poor polls stoked speculation about his future.

The center-right National Party leader called the vote as his government languishes in opinion polls ahead of November's general election.

Luxon said after a nearly three-hour meeting with his party caucus that he still had the support of his party.

"I moved a formal motion of confidence in my leadership," Luxon said.

"That motion was passed confirming what I have been saying: I have the support of my caucus as their leader."

Luxon did not say by what margin he won the vote, but claimed he had the unanimous support of his MPs.

The final vote count was kept secret, even from Luxon.

Only party members who attended the caucus meeting were allowed to vote.

Several members were unable to attend in person because of bad weather, which has canceled many flights into the capital Wellington.

Questions about Luxon's leadership have been mounting in recent months as his party dipped below 30 percent in opinion polling.

His own personal approval rating has also plummeted.

Media reports suggested last week that several members of Luxon's caucus were unhappy with his leadership, with some lawmakers unlikely to return to parliament on current polling.