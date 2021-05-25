New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

  • May 25 2021 09:08:00

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

WELLINGTON-Agence France-Presse
New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia’s Victoria state over a new coronavirus cluster on May 25, the fourth time the trans-Tasman travel bubble has been disrupted since it opened last month.

Officials in Wellington said they were taking a cautious approach after Melbourne recorded nine locally acquired cases in the past two days, believed to be related to a leak from a quarantine hotel.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would take effect at 8:00 pm (0800 GMT) on May 25 and remain in place for at least 72 hours.

"The government understands the disruption this will temporarily cause affected passengers," he said.

"It was a close call but the correct one given the current unknowns."

As it stands, the suspension will be lifted in time for the Otago Highlanders-Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby match in Queenstown, which will be attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Morrison will be in New Zealand for bilateral diplomatic talks.

It is the fourth disruption since the two countries opened their quarantine-free travel bubble on April 18, almost 400 days after both closed their international borders due to the pandemic.

Flights to Western Australia have been suspended twice previously and services to New South Wales were affected earlier this month.

All of the Australian outbreaks were caused by infections connected to hotels used to quarantine international travellers.

TURKEY Turkey under attack, says interior minister

Turkey under attack, says interior minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

  2. Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

    Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

  3. Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

    Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

  4. Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

    Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

  5. Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

    Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot
Recommended
Top US diplomat lands in Israel to solidify ceasefire

Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire
EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion

EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem for second day

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem for second day
Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world
Global outrage as Belarus diverts flight, arrests opposition activist

Global outrage as Belarus diverts flight, arrests opposition activist
WORLD Top US diplomat lands in Israel to solidify ceasefire

Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on May 25, days after an Egypt-brokered truce halted fighting between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity usage down in May

Turkey's manufacturing capacity usage down in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry fell on a monthly basis in May, according to official data announced on May 25. 
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.