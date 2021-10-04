New Zealand drops 'COVID zero' goal after Delta outbreak

  • October 04 2021 09:16:00

New Zealand drops 'COVID zero' goal after Delta outbreak

WELLINGTON-Agence France-Presse
New Zealand drops COVID zero goal after Delta outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted on Oct. 4 that New Zealand’s widely praised "COVID zero" strategy had failed to halt a stubborn outbreak in Auckland and said a new approach was needed.

The hardline elimination policy had largely protected the country from the pandemic, with residents enjoying a near-normal domestic life alongside tight restrictions on international borders.

But an August outbreak prompted a seven-week lockdown in its main population centre that has failed to curb infection rates.

Ardern said the highly transmissible Delta variant had proved a "game-changer" that could not be eliminated.

"Even with the long-term restrictions we’ve had, we patently haven’t reached zero," she added.

Ardern said she would not immediately dump the elimination strategy but lockdown restrictions in Auckland would be eased slightly, even though new case numbers have not fallen.

She added that the change - a major shift to her previous goal of completely stamping out the virus - was possible because vaccination rates had increased dramatically.

"Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines, now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things," she told reporters.

Auckland will remain in lockdown for now but the government will conduct weekly reviews to time the reintroduction of freedoms.

City residents can meet outdoors in groups of up to 10 from Wednesday and steps such as reopening shops and schools will be considered in the coming weeks.

The rest of the country was allowed out of lockdown in early September.

Before the Auckland outbreak, New Zealand’s elimination strategy was widely lauded by bodies such at the World Health Organization, with just 27 deaths in a population of five million.

Opposition leader Judith Collins said Ardern had offered only a "vague wishlist" that failed to outline a coherent plan to replace the "COVID zero" approach.

 

COVID-19,

WORLD Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan

    Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan

  2. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  3. 'Sacred Cave' in ancient Miletos awaits visitors

    'Sacred Cave' in ancient Miletos awaits visitors

  4. Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

    Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

  5. Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress

    Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress
Recommended
Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM
North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline

North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline
Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote
Some 3,000 paedophiles in French Catholic Church since 1950: Probe

Some 3,000 paedophiles in French Catholic Church since 1950: Probe
Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights
Khashoggi fiancee urges US to hold Saudis accountable 3 years later

Khashoggi fiancee urges US to hold Saudis accountable 3 years later
WORLD Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Fumio Kishida was elected Japan’s prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Oct. 4 and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkey starts mass production of over 120 patrol boats

Turkey starts mass production of over 120 patrol boats

Turkey has started mass production of 122 domestically designed patrol boats to secure the country’s coasts, the project's in charge said on Oct. 3. 

SPORTS Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Oct. 3. 