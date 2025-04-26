New tulip variety in Netherlands named 'Anatolia'

THE HAGUE

In a heartfelt tribute to Türkiye’s deep-rooted cultural and historical legacy, a special tulip variety has been named “Anatolia” (Anadolu) during a ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in The Hague on April 23.

Attended by diplomats, embassy staff and representatives from Turkish institutions, the event commemorated the 105th anniversary of the country’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Speaking at the organization, Ambassador Selçuk Ünal emphasized that the naming of this tulip was a symbolic and meaningful act to mark this significant day in the Turkish calendar.

A symbol of Türkiye, the tulip was taken to Europe in the second half of the 15th century during the reign of the Ottoman Empire and became popular in the Netherlands.

“Anatolia is not just a geographical region, it is a name that signifies resistance, wisdom, patience and renewal. It represents the story of a people who, after the devastation of World War I, forged a new beginning through the establishment of the Turkish parliament,” he said in his remarks.

The event completed a series of commemorations that began earlier this year, Ünal noted.

“On March 12, we named a tulip ‘Kızılırmak’ [the longest river flowing entirely within Türkiye] in honor of the 104th anniversary of the acceptance of our national anthem, and on March 18, for the 110th anniversary of the pivotal victory in the Gallipoli Campaign, we named another tulip ‘Gallipoli’ [Gelibolu].”

Türkiye's cultural diplomacy continued to flourish across the globe, as the “Tulipmania 2025” exhibition, held at the renowned public park Gardens by the Bay, opened with the support of Türkiye’s Embassy in Singapore.

Alongside the tulip displays, the exhibition spans Türkiye’s cultural landmarks, offering visitors a unique window into the country’s diverse heritage.

Expected to draw over 300,000 visitors by May 12, the exhibition further strengthens the cultural ties between Türkiye and Singapore.