New tulip variety in Netherlands named 'Anatolia'

New tulip variety in Netherlands named 'Anatolia'

THE HAGUE
New tulip variety in Netherlands named Anatolia

In a heartfelt tribute to Türkiye’s deep-rooted cultural and historical legacy, a special tulip variety has been named “Anatolia” (Anadolu) during a ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in The Hague on April 23.

Attended by diplomats, embassy staff and representatives from Turkish institutions, the event commemorated the 105th anniversary of the country’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Speaking at the organization, Ambassador Selçuk Ünal emphasized that the naming of this tulip was a symbolic and meaningful act to mark this significant day in the Turkish calendar.

A symbol of Türkiye, the tulip was taken to Europe in the second half of the 15th century during the reign of the Ottoman Empire and became popular in the Netherlands.

“Anatolia is not just a geographical region, it is a name that signifies resistance, wisdom, patience and renewal. It represents the story of a people who, after the devastation of World War I, forged a new beginning through the establishment of the Turkish parliament,” he said in his remarks.

The event completed a series of commemorations that began earlier this year, Ünal noted.

“On March 12, we named a tulip ‘Kızılırmak’ [the longest river flowing entirely within Türkiye] in honor of the 104th anniversary of the acceptance of our national anthem, and on March 18, for the 110th anniversary of the pivotal victory in the Gallipoli Campaign, we named another tulip ‘Gallipoli’ [Gelibolu].”

Türkiye's cultural diplomacy continued to flourish across the globe, as the “Tulipmania 2025” exhibition, held at the renowned public park Gardens by the Bay, opened with the support of Türkiye’s Embassy in Singapore.

Alongside the tulip displays, the exhibition spans Türkiye’s cultural landmarks, offering visitors a unique window into the country’s diverse heritage.

Expected to draw over 300,000 visitors by May 12, the exhibition further strengthens the cultural ties between Türkiye and Singapore.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

    Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

  2. Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

    Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

  3. 50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  4. Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

    Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

  5. Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling

    Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling
Recommended
50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe
‘Over 100,000 Turkish families refuse vaccination’

‘Over 100,000 Turkish families refuse vaccination’
Türkiye’s active aging index falls behind EU average: TÜİK

Türkiye’s active aging index falls behind EU average: TÜİK
Prestigious int’l rowing races kick off in Edirne

Prestigious int’l rowing races kick off in Edirne
Man starts speaking Danish after suffering brain blood clot

Man starts speaking Danish after suffering brain blood clot
Erdoğan, Luxon strengthen Türkiye-New Zealand ties in Istanbul talks

Erdoğan, Luxon strengthen Türkiye-New Zealand ties in Istanbul talks
WORLD Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly in St. Peter's basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican on Saturday in their first encounter since a White House clash as the U.S. president pushes the Ukrainian leader to make a peace deal with Russia.
ECONOMY Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce its absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90 percent by 2045, the company has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿