New Swedish FM to visit Türkiye in 1st foreign trip: State TV

New Swedish FM to visit Türkiye in 1st foreign trip: State TV

STOCKHOLM
New Swedish FM to visit Türkiye in 1st foreign trip: State TV

Swedish state television SVT has announced that newly appointed Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard will make her first foreign trip to Türkiye on Sept. 18.

Tobias Billström’s unexpected resignation last week prompted the reshuffle, which saw several key ministers reassigned. Stenergar previously served as migration minister.

In an interview with the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on Sept. 11, Stenergard expressed that she “looks forward to develop close cooperation” with Türkiye.

“I will continue to have a close cooperation with Türkiye not least as ally partners in NATO and I look forward to develop this cooperation,” Stenergard.

Her appointment comes amid the country’s recent shift from its traditional non-alignment stance to joining NATO, a major diplomatic achievement facilitated by Billstrom during his tenure.

In January, Türkiye ratified Sweden's NATO membership bid, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay.

Türkiye and Hungary were the only NATO members to oppose the northern neighbors’ applications. The former eventually ratified Finland's bid but continued to accuse Sweden of failing to crack down on terrorist organization members.

Stenergard’s appointment signals a focus on maintaining Sweden's proactive stance within NATO and continuing its unwavering support for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Sweden announced its 17th military aid package for Ukraine worth 4.6 billion Swedish krona ($443 million).

As the former head of migration, Stenergard has been central to navigating Sweden's immigration policies, a role that saw her tackling major issues such as the refugee crisis and integration.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

    Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

  2. Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show

    Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show

  3. A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated

    A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated

  4. Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

    Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

  5. Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species

    Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species
Recommended
Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Forensic report sheds light on Turkish-American activists killing by Israel

Forensic report sheds light on Turkish-American activist's killing by Israel

Customers to be fined for failing to obtain receipts

Customers to be fined for failing to obtain receipts
Tour of Istanbul embarks on four-day journey

Tour of Istanbul embarks on four-day journey
Turkish foreign minister to attend Gaza Contact Group meeting in Madrid

Turkish foreign minister to attend Gaza Contact Group meeting in Madrid
Erdoğan urges stronger international stand against Israels occupation policies

Erdoğan urges stronger international stand against Israel's occupation policies
22 suspects referred to court in murder of girl in Diyarbakır

22 suspects referred to court in murder of girl in Diyarbakır
WORLD Climate ambitions face headwinds as EU changes guard

Climate ambitions face headwinds as EU changes guard

What does the future hold for EU climate policies? Next week's unveiling of the new European Commission will be watched closely for clues—at a time when defending the environment has slipped down the list of priorities in Brussels.
ECONOMY Boeing workers overwhelmingly vote to strike, reject contract

Boeing workers overwhelmingly vote to strike, reject contract

Boeing workers in the Seattle region overwhelmingly voted to strike Thursday, spurning a contract the embattled aviation giant characterized as a boon for manufacturing staff given the company's stressed financial condition.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿