New rectors appointed to six universities

ANKARA

A decree has appointed new rectors to six universities, according to a decision published in the country’s Official Gazette on Sept. 21, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Eyüp Debik has been named the rector of Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ), while Ahmet Alkan Çelik takes the helm at Doğuş University.

Nusret Akpolat has been appointed to İnönü University, and Hamdullah Çuvalcı will lead Karadeniz Technical University (KTÜ). Fatma Aydın has been appointed as the rector of Ondokuz Mayıs University (OMÜ), with Ahmet Şengönül assuming the role at Sivas Cumhuriyet University.

In addition to university appointments, several public employees were also reassigned. Yavuz Selim Kıran has been dismissed from his position as Deputy Family and Social Services Minister and replaced by Adil Çalışkan, the former head of the ministry’s social assistance unit.

Çalışkan will now be succeeded by Alparslan Cevik.

Süreyya Erkan has been appointed as the head of the ministry's general directorate on women, while Yasin Akar will lead the unit for services for the disabled and elderly.

Further changes include appointments to several deputy general directorate positions within the same ministry.

In the Education Ministry, Kamil Yeşil has been dismissed from his role on the Education and Discipline Board, with Ebubekir Sıddık Savaşçı appointed as the ministry’s general director of basic education.