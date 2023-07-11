New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

ANKARA
New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

A new process has started in the relations between Türkiye and the United States, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 11 when he met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I believe it is now time for consultations between presidents within the strategic mechanism," Erdoğan said in brief remarks before the meeting in Vilnius on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"I see today's meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit as a first step," Erdoğan said.

"Our meetings before this one were almost like warm-up tours. But now we are declaring a new process."

"For me, it is a five-year process, but you are preparing for elections. I wish you success in the elections," Erdoğan added, also thanking Biden for his congratulatory call following the Turkish president's re-election last month.

"I look forward to being with you for the next five years," Biden replied jokingly.

Biden also thanked Erdoğan "for your diplomacy and for your leadership" regarding the process of Sweden's bid for NATO membership.

The meeting between the two presidents and their delegations continued behind closed doors after the remarks.

The talks were expected to focus on the U.S. sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye and Türkiye's EU accession process.

US,

TÜRKIYE New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

    New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

  2. CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

    CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

  3. Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

    Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

  4. Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

    Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

  5. Lawyer for young adult at center of BBC scandal says claims presenter broke law are 'rubbish'

    Lawyer for young adult at center of BBC scandal says claims presenter broke law are 'rubbish'
Recommended
Sweden to actively support Türkiye’s EU bid

Sweden to actively support Türkiye’s EU bid
Türkiye demands EU membership path for Sweden’s NATO bid

Türkiye demands EU membership path for Sweden’s NATO bid
Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit
Erdoğan urges joint action against Islamophobia

Erdoğan urges joint action against Islamophobia
Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO
Türkiye demands Sweden to keep promises for NATO bid

Türkiye demands Sweden to 'keep promises' for NATO bid
WORLD Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

The slow-moving storm reached New England after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut on Sunday. Rainfall in certain parts of Vermont exceeded 8 inches (20 centimeters) by late Monday, and the National Weather Service in Burlington said more rain was forecast for Tuesday.

ECONOMY Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

The Turkish Central Bank’s international reserves rose from $98.5 billion on May 26 to $108.6 billion on June 30, while the net reserves improved by $14.2 billion over the same period, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on July 11. 
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.