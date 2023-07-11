New process begins in Türkiye-US ties: Erdoğan

ANKARA

A new process has started in the relations between Türkiye and the United States, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 11 when he met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I believe it is now time for consultations between presidents within the strategic mechanism," Erdoğan said in brief remarks before the meeting in Vilnius on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"I see today's meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit as a first step," Erdoğan said.

"Our meetings before this one were almost like warm-up tours. But now we are declaring a new process."

"For me, it is a five-year process, but you are preparing for elections. I wish you success in the elections," Erdoğan added, also thanking Biden for his congratulatory call following the Turkish president's re-election last month.

"I look forward to being with you for the next five years," Biden replied jokingly.

Biden also thanked Erdoğan "for your diplomacy and for your leadership" regarding the process of Sweden's bid for NATO membership.

The meeting between the two presidents and their delegations continued behind closed doors after the remarks.

The talks were expected to focus on the U.S. sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye and Türkiye's EU accession process.