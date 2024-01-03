New price display regulation for eateries in full effect

A pivotal regulation, effective since Jan. 1, 2024, now mandates the visible display of price lists at the entrances and tables of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries. The Trade Ministry's regulation, prompted by a surge in complaints about undisclosed charges on bills, aims to ensure consumer protection and foster transparent pricing.

Restaurants and cafes in Kadıköy, Istanbul revealed a diverse response to the directive. Some businesses proudly showcased their menus on entrance doors, underlining their commitment to transparency and compliance. However, others lacked visible price information, prompting inquiries into their alignment with the new directive.

Some businesses were closed due to the New Year holiday, while others, especially prominent brands, had already displayed menus for a month before the regulation's enforcement. Representatives from compliant establishments expressed satisfaction with the transparency brought by the regulation, highlighting their dedication to fair and visible pricing.

Yet, a notable number of restaurants, cafes, and buffets had not yet implemented the regulation. Some explained they were in the process of updating prices and preferred to display accurate information once changes were finalized. Interestingly, some buffets presented menus brought to tables, while others opted for outdoor displays.

Some customers approved the regulation, saying, "We are forced to check the price list nowadays. Unfortunately, there is an uneven distribution of prices everywhere. That's why we decide where to sit based on prices." While some business owners reported a significant drop in sales on the first day of the year. Attributing it to customers becoming more price-conscious, a restaurant owner expressed his dissatisfaction, saying "Business has declined by half. Our dining area should be full right now, but it's empty."

