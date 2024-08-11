New polls give Harris a lead over Trump in three key states

WASHINGTON
Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in three crucial battleground states, according to new polls published on Aug. 10, apparently eroding the advantage the former president has enjoyed there over the past year.

The polls of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College showed Democratic presidential candidate Harris leading her Republican rival Trump by an identical 50 percent to 46 percent margin in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Under the U.S. electoral college voting system, those three populous Midwestern states are considered key to victory for either party.

Harris's apparent lead is within the polls' average margin of error of 4.5 points.

Nevertheless, the polls show a shift compared to previous surveys in those states which for nearly a year had shown Trump either tied with or slightly leading Democratic President Joe Biden.

Biden dropped out of the White House race last month and endorsed Harris instead.

The polling also showed that voters still prefer Trump on the key issues of the economy and immigration, though Harris had a 24-point advantage when voters were asked whom they trust on the question of abortion.

The Trump campaign pushed back against the new polls, questioning their methodology and suggesting they were released "with the clear intent and purpose of depressing support for President Trump."

Much can change in the nearly three months before the Nov. 5 election.

Democrats, in any case, have taken heart in the surge of enthusiasm that has greeted Harris's candidacy, with many expressing relief after 81-year-old Biden stepped aside.

Her announcement Tuesday of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate also appears to have energized Democrats.

The Harris-Walz surge helped cut short a rise in support for Trump that followed the July 13 attempt on his life and the Republicans' successful national convention last month.

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken
