New photos of poet Nazım Hikmet found in Czechia

  • December 24 2021 07:00:00

New photos of poet Nazım Hikmet found in Czechia

PRAGUE
New photos of poet Nazım Hikmet found in Czechia

Dozens of never-before-seen photos of the prominent Turkish poet and novelist Nazım Hikmet during his time in Prague when he was in exile between 1956 and 1958 have been found in Czechia’s National Theater archives.

The photos unknown until today were shot while Hikmet was acting or following the rehearsals of his plays performed on stages.

His four plays were translated into the Czech language and performed on stage. Apart from the photos, newspaper reviews about his plays and some booklets about the acts were also brought out.

Born in 1902 in Thessaloniki, which was then a part of the Ottoman Empire, Hikmet developed interest in poetry in at a young age. Influenced by the young Soviet poets who advocated futurism, Hikmet is known as a “romantic communist” and has repeatedly been arrested for his political beliefs. Hikmet, who died in 1963 at the age of 61, spent much of his life in exile.

During his days in Prague, he was said to have an affair with Czech artist Sona Schulzova Danielova. He wrote a poem named “3 Leylek Lokantası” (The Three Storks’ Restaurant) for Danielova after her death in 1959.

One of Hikmet’s photographs is hung at the Slavia Cafe in Prague which he used to visit often.

TURKEY Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  2. Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

    Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  3. CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

    CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

  4. Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

    Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

  5. Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

    Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Recommended
Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya

Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya
Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister

Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister
Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette

Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette
Second MasterChef jury gets divorced

Second MasterChef jury gets divorced
No snow expected on New Year’s Day, say meteorologists

No snow expected on New Year’s Day, say meteorologists
Altınbeşik Cave breaks tourist record with 60,000 in six months

Altınbeşik Cave breaks tourist record with 60,000 in six months
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices

The government will closely watch the markets to ensure that a recent drop in the foreign currency exchange rates are reflected in prices, Turkey’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.