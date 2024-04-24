Spike in tick bites as weather warms

Spike in tick bites as weather warms

GÜMÜŞHANE
Tick-borne illnesses have increased in prevalence across Türkiye as the weather warms.

Experts now warn for heightened vigilance, particularly during the months of June and July, traditionally the peak periods for tick-related incidents.

Professor Dr. Yurdal Yilmaz, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology at Karadeniz Technical University’s Faculty of Medicine, emphasized the correlation between rising temperatures and increased cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). As the weather warms up and people venture into nature, we see a spike in tick activity and subsequent infections, he cautioned.

Yılmaz stated that severity of cases could vary but warned that CCHF could be fatal.

"Last year, we tragically lost a patient to CCHF. Depending on various factors such as type and quantity of microbes transmitted, as well as the body’s response and the adequacy of supportive treatment, outcomes can vary, including fatalities."

Furthermore, Yılmaz shared the geographical nuances of tick exposure, specifying that while black ticks found in coastal regions typically do not pose a CCHF risk, brown ones in areas like northern province Gümüşhane, particularly in the Kelkit Valley, carry a higher risk. "Ticks in the Black Sea region, distinguished by their blackish hue, are generally benign," he clarified.

Highlighting preventative measures, Yılmaz advised, "When venturing into grassy areas, it’s advisable to wear protective clothing such as socks and to conduct thorough tick checks upon returning home."

The year’s first reported death from tick bite came from Erzurum’s Oltu district, also in the Black Sea region. As CCHF could be contagious, the community took precautionary measures during the burial.

