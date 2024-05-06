First sailing race of 2024 held in the Bosphorus

ISTANBUL
The Bahçeşehir University (BAU) Bosphorus Sailing Cup, which was the first sailboat race of 2024 in the Bosphorus, took place on May 4 and 5.

In the competition, 42 sailboats culminated in the Bosphorus for the fourth stage of the Bahçeşehir University International Sailing Club’s Spring Trophy, with a buoy course between Caddebostan and Prince’s Islands.

The sailors competed by turning from the buoys placed off Anadolu Hisarı and Arnavutköy and ending the race in front of BAU Beşiktaş South Campus.

The event saw a start from BAU’s South Campus in Beşiktaş after the university’s rector Esra Hatipoğlu signaled the go.

The races, which included the racing boats of various sports clubs such as Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray and some global companies, witnessed fierce competition alongside difficult currents in the Bosphorus. Transit vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended for the duration of the race.

Mehmet Dinçer, the club’s board member, highlighted the significance of the race, emphasizing its role in fostering collaboration between students and alumni while promoting sailing in Türkiye.

“This event brings a younger, more dynamic approach to the sailing community. It is also important to generate more interest in sailing.”

“The race is very important for us in terms of the sailing community. This is a Bosphorus race and this route is very valuable to us. We have been organizing it for 12 years,” he added, highlighting the significance of the route.

Initially a student initiative project in 2013, the BAU Bosphorus Sailing Cup evolved into an annual event.

