New mosaics shed light on ancient history in Olympos

ANTALYA

Archaeologists working in the ancient city of Olympos, located in the southern province of Antalya's Kumluca district, have discovered new mosaic flooring and an inscription at the entrance of Church No. 1, shedding light on the city’s rich past.

Excavations in the ancient city, home to Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine remains, have been ongoing year-round for the last four years, continuing a project that began in 2006. Among the structures unearthed to date are Churches No. 1 and 3, a monumental gate complex, the Bishop’s Palace, a bridge, the tomb of Lyciarch Marcus Aurelius Arkhepolis, mosaic-adorned buildings, the sarcophagus of Antimachos and monumental tombs near the harbor.

In the most recent phase of excavations, archaeologists revealed vibrant new mosaic areas on the floor of Church No. 1, as well as a mosaic inscription at the church’s entrance.

Associate Professor Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın, excavation director and a faculty member at Pamukkale University’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, told Anadolu Agency that the excavations continue uninterrupted throughout the year with increasing financial and institutional support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

“In 2024, as in previous years, Olympos has surprised us again with newly discovered mosaics and inscriptions,” Öztaşkın said. “We encountered exceptionally ornate mosaic floors in previous seasons — 2017, 2022 and 2023 — and this year, we uncovered the mosaic flooring in Church No. 1.”

She noted that both the main hall and an adjacent room in the church feature geometric and botanical motifs, along with inscriptions. One such inscription, located directly in front of the church’s entrance, reads: "Only those on the righteous path may enter here."

“This mosaic inscription is placed right at the church’s entrance, a symbolic message,” Öztaşkın said, adding that mosaics bearing the names of patrons were also uncovered. “These finds confirm once again that Olympos was remarkably rich in mosaic flooring, particularly within the Lycian region.”

Traces of new temple structure under investigation

Öztaşkın explained that a Roman-era necropolis and cemetery area had been repurposed into a civilian residential zone during the Byzantine period, likely due to a growing population. Excavations in these areas have revealed a multi-room house with stone-paved floors, built in the 5th century CE, destroyed by fire in the 6th century, and later rebuilt with the same layout.

Excavations will also soon begin in a newly identified area that might house a previously unknown temple. “At the end of last year, we observed facades made from bossage-cut stone blocks. Based on the layout and construction techniques, it likely served a sacred function,” she said.

The 2025 excavation plan includes further work on monumental structures such as the city’s western necropolis, a central temple, the Bishop’s Palace and Church No. 3. Öztaşkın noted that they aim to complete work in the northern zone of the city within the next two years and then shift focus to the southern sections.

The team also uncovered a pithos (storage jar) during this year’s excavations in a residential area. Artifacts unearthed in Olympos are currently on display at the Antalya Archaeology Museum.