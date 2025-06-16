New members elected to Court of Appeals, Council of State

ANKARA
A general assembly convened by the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) on June 16 resulted in the election of four new members to Türkiye's high judicial bodies.

 

Mehmet Akif Ekinci, İbrahim Kolcu and Ömer Faruk Yıldırım were elected as members of the Court of Appeals, while Halil Koç secured a seat on the Council of State.

 

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç congratulated the newly appointed members on X. "May it be beneficial for our judicial community, our country and our nation," he wrote.

 

The assembly also elected new heads and members of various HSK departments. Turan Kuloğlu was chosen to lead the council's first department, with Bülent Küfüdür, Hakan Yüksel, Havvanur Yurtsever and Sait Özdemir elected as its members.

 

Fuzuli Aydoğdu was appointed as head of the second department and also took on the role of HSK deputy head. The new members of the department include Cengiz Aydemir, Alişan Tiryaki, Çetin Arslan, Serdar Ateş and Seyfi Han.

