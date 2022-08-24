New measures for liquid waste, electric vehicles at airports

  • August 24 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
In line with the latest environmental regulations, items confiscated due to liquid restrictions in hand luggage will be sorted according to waste codes and electric or eco-friendly vehicles will be used at airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) has announced.

According to the draft instruction, terminal operations will ensure the confiscated liquid materials are sorted, transported to the temporary storage area and subjected to waste management.

In this way, vehicles that move with electrical energy or similar environmentally-friendly technology can be used instead of fossil fuels in all closed environments at airports.

Arrangements will be made to facilitate waste sorting for all businesses in the terminal.

Meanwhile, precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of fuel leaks that may occur in refueling or unloading activities. Absorbent materials and cleaning equipment will be kept ready against these leaks that may occur both in the storage areas and in the areas where these activities are carried out.

According to the liquid restriction started in 2012 on all domestic and international flights as per the decision taken by the SHGM, liquids, gels, aerosols and sprays to be carried in hand luggage should be in bottles or similar containers with a maximum volume of 100 milliliters and placed in a one-liter plastic bag.

As per the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), each passenger can carry one plastic bag in their hand luggage, and each product placed in the bag can be a maximum of 100 milliliters.

Regardless of the amount inside, products with containers larger than 100 milliliters are not allowed to pass through the security points.

It is recommended passengers put liquid items in their checked-in baggage as there is no liquid restriction applied to them.

