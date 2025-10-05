New legal ban to prevent sex, drug offenders from working near children

ANKARA
Türkiye is preparing to introduce a new legal measure that will bar individuals convicted of sexual or drug-related offenses from working in environments where they may come into contact with minors, such as schools, nurseries, dormitories, school buses and playgrounds.

The regulation, currently in draft form, aims to provide a clear legal foundation for restrictions that have so far been implemented through administrative practice.

According to the proposed amendment to the Child Protection Law, individuals who are under investigation, prosecution or final conviction for offenses including sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual relations with minors, drug production or trafficking, facilitating drug use, obscenity or prostitution will be prohibited from working in or running establishments where children are present.

The initiative builds upon an existing regulation which already bans sex offenders from working in environments that require direct contact with children.

The new legal amendment will strengthen this restriction by explicitly defining its scope and penalties.

Under the draft, individuals with such criminal records will be denied licenses or operating permits for businesses involving direct contact with minors. If an existing license holder is later found to have a relevant conviction, their authorization will be revoked.

Employers who violate the rule will face administrative fines of up to three times the monthly minimum wage, and repeat offenses within three years will lead to permanent closure of the establishment.

 

﻿