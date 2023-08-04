New heatwave to hit country over weekend

ISTANBUL

A new heatwave from Africa will soon hit Türkiye, which is likely to push temperatures to 8 degrees above seasonal norms, Turkish State Meteorological Services has warned amid the scorching heat the country is facing.

Türkiye has recently come under the influence of Eyyam-ı Bahur, also known as the "dog days of summer," which occurs every year towards the end of July and the beginning of August.

Amid the record-breaking weather conditions, the thermometers in Istanbul and the capital Ankara hit 40 degrees Celsius on Aug. 3.

While the bureau has advised the public, especially the elderly and the children, not to venture outside frequently, especially during the hottest hours of the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the heatwaves have also caused large-scale wildfires throughout the country’s forested areas.

According to the latest predictions, another heatwave coming from Africa is expected to be in full swing over the weekend, with temperatures likely to rise 4 to 8 degrees above the seasonal average, said Abdullah Macit, a meteorologist from the bureau.

Emphasizing that the inland regions are predicted to be hotter throughout the next two to three days compared to the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, Macit stated that the coasts are expected to have temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above seasonal norms, along with high humidity.

After the beginning of the week of Aug. 7-13, temperatures are expected to decrease in the northwestern parts and return to seasonal norms, with 30 degrees Celsius in Istanbul and Tekirdağ and 28 degrees in Edirne, the expert added.