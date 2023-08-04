New heatwave to hit country over weekend

New heatwave to hit country over weekend

ISTANBUL
New heatwave to hit country over weekend

A new heatwave from Africa will soon hit Türkiye, which is likely to push temperatures to 8 degrees above seasonal norms, Turkish State Meteorological Services has warned amid the scorching heat the country is facing.

Türkiye has recently come under the influence of Eyyam-ı Bahur, also known as the "dog days of summer," which occurs every year towards the end of July and the beginning of August.

Amid the record-breaking weather conditions, the thermometers in Istanbul and the capital Ankara hit 40 degrees Celsius on Aug. 3.

While the bureau has advised the public, especially the elderly and the children, not to venture outside frequently, especially during the hottest hours of the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the heatwaves have also caused large-scale wildfires throughout the country’s forested areas.

According to the latest predictions, another heatwave coming from Africa is expected to be in full swing over the weekend, with temperatures likely to rise 4 to 8 degrees above the seasonal average, said Abdullah Macit, a meteorologist from the bureau.

Emphasizing that the inland regions are predicted to be hotter throughout the next two to three days compared to the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, Macit stated that the coasts are expected to have temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above seasonal norms, along with high humidity.

After the beginning of the week of Aug. 7-13, temperatures are expected to decrease in the northwestern parts and return to seasonal norms, with 30 degrees Celsius in Istanbul and Tekirdağ and 28 degrees in Edirne, the expert added.

heat wave, Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

    Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

  2. Turkish army appoints first female admiral

    Turkish army appoints first female admiral

  3. Parliament to hold extraordinary session

    Parliament to hold extraordinary session

  4. Şimşek meets with foreign investors

    Şimşek meets with foreign investors

  5. New heatwave to hit country over weekend

    New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Recommended
Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
Turkish army appoints first female admiral

Turkish army appoints first female admiral
Parliament to hold extraordinary session

Parliament to hold extraordinary session
Ceremony held for Roma killed in World War II

Ceremony held for Roma killed in World War II
Earthquake law being prepared for Istanbul: Minister

Earthquake law being prepared for Istanbul: Minister
Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023

Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023
WORLD US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.