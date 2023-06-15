New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

NEW YORK
New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

The 2024 Grammy Awards will feature new honors including for Best African Music Performance, the Recording Academy announced on June 13.

Along with the prize honoring a recording that uses "unique local expressions from across the African continent," the 66th edition of the prestigious music awards will present a trophy to Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Two existing categories, the non-classical Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, will now be chosen by all voters as opposed to by a select, genre-specific field.

The changes follow several years of Grammy category reworks as the academy attempts to quell criticism that its award picks are not inclusive and don't reflect evolutions in the music industry.

Last year the body handed out a prize for Best Video Game Soundtrack, and created the long lobbied-for Songwriter of the Year prize, which is open to working songwriters who are not also performing or producing artists.

In 2020, the Los Angeles-based institution made a number of category name swaps, including changing the controversial "urban contemporary" to "progressive R&B."

The new award honoring African music recordings is genre-spanning, the academy said, and includes but is not limited to Afrobeat, High Life, Bongo Flava, Ghanaian Drill and Ethio Jazz.

Songs from African musicians have long dominated the academy's "global music" categories, with artists including Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy making regular appearances.

The new category appears to be a bid to better acknowledge the impact of music from the African continent on international trends.

"These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape," said Harvey Mason Jr, head of the Recording Academy, in a statement.

Music released between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023, will be eligible for nominations at the 2024 show.

Best African Music Performance,

ECONOMY Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

    Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

  2. Sahara salt diggers struggle to maintain trade

    Sahara salt diggers struggle to maintain trade

  3. US consumer price increases slow

    US consumer price increases slow

  4. Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

    Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

  5. New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

    New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music
Recommended
‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026
Kültepe artifacts to be displayed at carved museum

Kültepe artifacts to be displayed at carved museum
Johnny Depp selects charities for $1 million

Johnny Depp selects charities for $1 million
Tina Turner musical gains meaning in the wake of the icons death

Tina Turner musical gains meaning in the wake of the icon's death
Revered American novelist, dies at 89

Revered American novelist, dies at 89
Golden Globes journalist group to be dissolved

Golden Globes journalist group to be dissolved

WORLD Migrant boat death toll rises to 78: Greece

Migrant boat death toll rises to 78: Greece

At least 78 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rains in some regions in recent weeks have upset farmers’ calendars. While some regions are expected to experience yield losses due to excessive rainfall, others are expected to experience yield increases.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.