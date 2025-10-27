New generation battle tank to join Turkish army inventory

New generation battle tank to join Turkish army inventory

ANKARA
New generation battle tank to join Turkish army inventory

The Turkish Armed Forces will officially receive the first mass-produced “Altay” main battle tank on Oct. 28, marking a major step in the country’s push for a fully indigenous armored force.

Named after Fahrettin Altay Pasha, commander of the 5th Cavalry Corps that entered İzmir during the Turkish War of Independence, the new tank represents the backbone of Türkiye’s next-generation armored fleet.

Its handover ceremony, set to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will also mark the official opening of an armored vehicle production facility of BMC, one of Türkiye's largest military vehicle manufacturers, in Ankara’s Kahramankazan district.

Developed by Turkish engineers, the project has reached the mass production phase, where the new BMC production campus spans 840,000 square meters within the aviation specialized industrial zone.

The massive BMC campus includes testing grounds and facilities for producing various tracked and wheeled armored vehicles. The facility also houses BMC Power, which manufactures the tank’s engines.

Under the production plan, three “Altay" tanks will be delivered to the Land Forces Command by the end of 2025.

A total of 11 tanks are scheduled for 2026, 41 for 2027 and 30 for 2028, all in the T1 configuration, bringing the total to 85 tanks.

From 2028 onward, the T2 variant featuring the domestically designed “Batu” engine will enter production, with 165 units expected.

In total, 250 tanks are planned to join the Turkish army within five years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records
Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan
Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit
Türkiye braces for nationwide Republic Day festivities

Türkiye braces for nationwide Republic Day festivities
Türkiye begins construction of first domestic high-speed train factory in Sakarya

Türkiye begins construction of first domestic high-speed train factory in Sakarya
Türkiye to supply 20 Eurofighters from UK to boost air defense

Türkiye to supply 20 Eurofighters from UK to boost air defense
Republic Day celebrations reach new heights Across Türkiye

Republic Day celebrations reach new heights Across Türkiye
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿