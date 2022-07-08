New drillship to start mission in August, says energy minister

  • July 08 2022 07:00:00

New drillship to start mission in August, says energy minister

ANKARA
New drillship to start mission in August, says energy minister

Türkiye’s fourth drillship, Abdülhamid Han, will start its operations in the first half of August, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Sönmez has said.

The Abdülhamid Han is currently docked at the Taşucu Port in the southern province of Mersin, preparing for its mission.

Officials from the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) are working to determine a location where the new drillship will carry out operations. “They are considering five, six options. But probably it will be the Mediterranean Sea,” Dönmez told reported in Mersin on July 6.

Dönmez recalled that other drillships, Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni, carried out their missions both in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea and said that the operations are mostly concentrated in the Black Sea.

Abdülhamid Han is one of the five drillships in the world equipped with new generation advanced technology, the ministers noted, adding that the ship can accommodate up to 200 personnel.

Equipped with an active positioning system, the new ship is capable of drilling depths up to 12,200 meters.

Türkiye’s fourth drillship, which was originally named Cobalt Explorer, departed from the Okpo Port in South Korea on March 7 and arrived at the Taşucu Port on May 19. Its name was later changed to Abdülhamid Han.

The seventh-generation ship has a tower height of 104 meters and is 238 meters long and 42 meters wide.

Türkiye is using drillships in its hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

abdülhamit han, TURKEY,

ARTS & LIFE Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story

Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

  4. ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

    ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  5. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals
Recommended
Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships
Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits

Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits
Türkiye seeking to increase share in global exports: Minister

Türkiye seeking to increase share in global exports: Minister
Eşarj to expand its charging stations network

Eşarj to expand its charging stations network
E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months
US senators call for close look at TikTok

US senators call for close look at TikTok
WORLD Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Hakkı Akdeniz, the owner of the famous pizza chain Champion Pizza and known for his charity work, has been included in the list of the “great immigrants” announced every year by the Carnegie Corporation of New York in the U.S., a philanthropic fund established to support education programs, and became the first Turkish person to be included in this list.
ECONOMY E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.