New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  • November 11 2020 09:14:00

New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

Residents who are 65 and older in Ankara and Istanbul have been restricted from leaving their homes except for certain hours as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, local officials said on Nov. 10. 

The elderly are allowed outside between 10 a.m. (0700GMT) and 4 p.m. (1300GMT) by keeping social distance guidelines and wearing masks, according to the provincial governor's office.

An exception has been made for public servants and those in certain professions, including doctors, health care workers, pharmacists, elected public officials, social workers and others.

Business owners, traders, industrialists, farmers, those who are self-employed and the heads of professional associations have been also exempted from restrictions.

Istanbul restricting will begin Thursday.

Turkey, COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

  2. Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

    Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

  3. Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

    Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

  4. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  5. Turkey praises Azerbaijan on Karabakh victory

    Turkey praises Azerbaijan on Karabakh victory
Recommended
Lebanese patient in Turkey walks after 9 years

Lebanese patient in Turkey walks after 9 years
EU official congratulates newly elected TRNC president

EU official congratulates newly elected TRNC president
Top Turkish, Russian officials discuss Upper-Karabakh, Syria

Top Turkish, Russian officials discuss Upper-Karabakh, Syria
Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour
Azerbaijani president receives top Turkish officials

Azerbaijani president receives top Turkish officials
Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY New finance minister vows market-friendly transformation

New finance minister vows market-friendly transformation

Turkey's economy management will focus on a market-friendly transformation program with micro reforms, while enhancing macroeconomic stability, the country's new treasury and finance minister said on Nov. 10. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.