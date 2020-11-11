New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Residents who are 65 and older in Ankara and Istanbul have been restricted from leaving their homes except for certain hours as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, local officials said on Nov. 10.

The elderly are allowed outside between 10 a.m. (0700GMT) and 4 p.m. (1300GMT) by keeping social distance guidelines and wearing masks, according to the provincial governor's office.

An exception has been made for public servants and those in certain professions, including doctors, health care workers, pharmacists, elected public officials, social workers and others.

Business owners, traders, industrialists, farmers, those who are self-employed and the heads of professional associations have been also exempted from restrictions.

Istanbul restricting will begin Thursday.