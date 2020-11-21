New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

  • November 21 2020 09:27:52

New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

A new round of measures against the novel coronavirus took effect in Turkey on Nov. 20 evening, including a partial weekend curfew.

In line with a directive sent to provincial authorities across the country by the Interior Ministry, the measures took effect at 8.00 p.m. local time across the country.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency, law enforcement will conduct patrols and inspections to ensure compliance with the measures.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday had announced new measures at a news conference in the capital Ankara following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

Accordingly, movement during the weekend will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. so as not to disrupt supply and production chains.

A partial curfew that was already in place for people over the age of 65 was also expanded to include children and young people under 20, with the exception of those who have to go out for work. These will be allowed to leave their homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week.

Movie theaters will remain closed until the end of the year.

Meanwile, malls, markets, restaurants and hairdressers will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week, with restaurants only providing delivery services.

Education will continue online until the end of the year and all sports competitions will continue to be played without an audience.

Also, a smoking ban on crowded streets and other public areas are to continue.

Public and private sector workplaces are to allow flexible working hours for their employees in a way that does not create tension.​​​​​​​

MOST POPULAR

  1. New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

    New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

  2. Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

    Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

  3. Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

    Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

  4. Antalya man fathering Russian national for 28 years

    Antalya man fathering Russian national for 28 years

  5. Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers

    Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers
Recommended
Turkey-EU ties should be seen through strategic mindset: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey-EU ties should be seen through strategic mindset: Presidential spokesperson
Accusing Azerbaijani army of destruction, mistake: Turkish defense minister

Accusing Azerbaijani army of destruction, mistake: Turkish defense minister
Turkish president, Saudi king discuss ties via phone

Turkish president, Saudi king discuss ties via phone
Russia, Turkey settle Karabakh truces final details

Russia, Turkey settle Karabakh truce's final details
Turkish defense ministry postpones military service

Turkish defense ministry postpones military service
Chinese academic travels all the way to Turkey just to adopt Van cat

Chinese academic travels all the way to Turkey just to adopt Van cat
WORLD Pfizer/BioNTech seek first vaccine approval in US

Pfizer/BioNTech seek first vaccine approval in US

U.S. biotech giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech sought approval on Nov. 20 to roll out their coronavirus vaccine early, a first step towards relief as surging infections prompt a return to shutdowns that traumatized nations and the global economy earlier this year.
ECONOMY Turkish kitchenware sector gains ground against China

Turkish kitchenware sector gains ground against China

Turkey's kitchenware sector has gained advantages against Chinese rivals and became a significant competitor during the pandemic, the head of the Turkish Houseware Association (Zucder) said on Nov. 20. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

A 23-year-old Turkish swimmer, Emre Sakçı, who has accomplished success by breaking various European records in the International Swimming League in Budapest was made possible due to his decision to receive training in Turkey right from the beginning of his career despite getting the chance to go abroad, coach Türker Oktay said on Nov. 19.