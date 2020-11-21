New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A new round of measures against the novel coronavirus took effect in Turkey on Nov. 20 evening, including a partial weekend curfew.

In line with a directive sent to provincial authorities across the country by the Interior Ministry, the measures took effect at 8.00 p.m. local time across the country.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency, law enforcement will conduct patrols and inspections to ensure compliance with the measures.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday had announced new measures at a news conference in the capital Ankara following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

Accordingly, movement during the weekend will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. so as not to disrupt supply and production chains.

A partial curfew that was already in place for people over the age of 65 was also expanded to include children and young people under 20, with the exception of those who have to go out for work. These will be allowed to leave their homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week.

Movie theaters will remain closed until the end of the year.

Meanwile, malls, markets, restaurants and hairdressers will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week, with restaurants only providing delivery services.

Education will continue online until the end of the year and all sports competitions will continue to be played without an audience.

Also, a smoking ban on crowded streets and other public areas are to continue.

Public and private sector workplaces are to allow flexible working hours for their employees in a way that does not create tension.​​​​​​​