New company launches shoot up in August

  • September 18 2020 10:37:57

New company launches shoot up in August

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
New company launches shoot up in August

Turkey saw a 76.4% annual rise in the number of newly formed companies in August, a top business body said on Sept. 17. 

A total of 9,352 companies started doing business last month, up from 5,301 in August 2019, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said in a report.

Some 1,241 companies went out of business, up 28.6% from last August.

The number of new foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies reached 1,037 in August, up from 971 in the same month last year.

Some 63,309 companies were formed in Turkey in the first eight months of 2020, marking a year-on-year rise of 20.7%.

The report showed that the number of companies that went out of business in January-August increased by 11.78% on an annual basis to 8,492.

new company, launch,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

    Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

  2. President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

    President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

  3. Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

    Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

  4. Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

    Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

  5. The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance

    The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance
Recommended
External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

Türkiye Sigorta to play pioneering, market-making role: CEO

Türkiye Sigorta to play pioneering, market-making role: CEO
End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert

End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert
Turkey defense expo to bring together S Asian countries

Turkey defense expo to bring together S Asian countries
Short-term external debt stock hits $128.4 bln

Short-term external debt stock hits $128.4 bln
Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists
WORLD Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Shellshocked residents were cleaning up on Sept. 17 after Hurricane Sally left a trail of destruction in U.S. coastal towns stretching from Alabama to the top of the Florida panhandle.   
ECONOMY External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

Turkey's external assets stood at $232.1 billion at the end of July, falling 8.4% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.