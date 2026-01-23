New company launches dip slightly in 2025: TOBB data

ISTANBUL
More than 113,700 new companies were launched in Türkiye, marking a slight decline from a year earlier, according to data released on Jan. 22 by Türkiye’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

A total of 113,779 companies were established during the year, down 1.5 percent from 115,463 in 2024, TOBB said.

The number of liquidated companies last year reached 32,753, an increase of 1.8 percent compared with the previous year, the data showed.

December figures pointed to sharper short-term fluctuations. The number of newly established companies climbed 34.7 percent from the previous month to 12,795, while posting a 1.1 percent increase compared with December 2024.

In the same month, liquidations surged 154.3 percent on a monthly basis to 5,568 companies, although the figure was down 9.4% year over year.

TOBB data also showed continued foreign involvement in company formations.

In December, 787 companies with foreign partners were established, including 573 with Turkish partners, 22 with German partners and 21 with partners from Iran.

