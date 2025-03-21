New company launches dip 8.7 percent in February

ISTANBUL

The number of newly established companies in Türkiye dropped by 8.7 percent year-on-year in February, according to data released on March 21 by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

A total of 9,131 companies were launched in February, compared to 11,035 in January and 10,001 in February 2024, the TOBB data revealed.

Among these, 495 were either foreign-partnered or foreign-funded businesses.

Most of the newly established companies operate in the trade, construction and manufacturing sectors, according to the TOBB data.

Meanwhile, 1,720 companies went out of business in February, falling 11.8 percent compared to the same month last year.

For the January-February period, 20,810 new companies were established across Türkiye, marking a 3.1 percent decline from a year ago.

However, 3,631 businesses closed during the same period, a 1.2 percent increase year-on-year, according to TOBB figures.