New command headquarters to host NATO defense talks

ANKARA

A sprawling new Turkish military complex will host an event of NATO defense ministers next month, ahead of the military alliance’s main summit gathering, Defense Ministry officials said.

The accompanying delegations of ministers are also expected to attend the meeting, officials said during a weeklong press briefing in Ankara.

The Ay Yıldız Joint Command Headquarters — named after the crescent and star of the Turkish flag — is being designed to consolidate Türkiye’s defense institutions, including the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the commands of the army, navy and air force.

Defense officials said preparations are underway for high-level security coordination. “Within the scope of activities carried out under the responsibility of our ministry, all security measures have been taken, and the necessary work is being continued in coordination with the relevant ministries and institutions,” they said.

The complex has long been viewed as a potential venue for major international defense gatherings, with speculation increasing last year that it could be used for the NATO summit. Authorities later announced the Presidential Complex as the event’s main site.

The centerpiece of the complex includes a crescent-shaped main structure with five conference halls, along with a 23,000-square-meter ceremonial plaza. A star-shaped reception and exhibition hall will stand at the front of the plaza.