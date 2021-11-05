New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

  • November 05 2021 17:40:00

New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

LEFKOŞA-Anadonu Agency
New coalition govt formed in Northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has approved a new coalition government Cabinet under Faiz Sucuoğlu.

The coalition government of the National Unity Party (UBP) and the Democrat Party (DP) was formed under the chairmanship of Sucuoğlu, the head of UBP.

The new Cabinet members are as follows:

- Prime minister: Faiz Sucuoğlu

- Economy and energy minister: Sunat Atun

- Tourism and environment minister: Fikri Ataoğlu

- Foreign minister: Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu

- Finance minister: Dursun Oğuz

- Interior minister: Kutlu Evren

- Public works and transportation minister: Resmiye Canaltay

- Education and culture minister: Olgun Amcaoğlu

- Agriculture and natural resources minister: Nazim Çavuşoğlu

- Health minister: Ali Pilli

- Labor and social security minister: Koral Çağman

Sucuoğlu congratulated the new Cabinet members and said they will hold an early election in January.

Noting that they had talks with other party representatives about the early elections, he said: "I guess there will be an election in January, the exact date will be determined in the coming days. If there will be no problem in terms of passing the budget, Jan. 9 is our choice. All parties agree on the early elections in January.”

Who is Faiz Sucuoğlu?

Sucuoğlu, elected the chairman at the 22nd Ordinary Congress of the UBP held on Oct. 30-31, was tasked with forming the government by the president on Nov. 1.

Sucuoğlu was born on Aug. 27, 1961 in Baf. After graduating from Lefkoşa Turkish High School, he completed his medical education, which he started in Germany with a scholarship, at Istanbul University Capa Medical Faculty.

He took part in various non-governmental organizations. He was elected the Lefkoşa deputy from the UBP in the early general elections of July 28, 2013, and entered the Republican Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for the first time. He is married and speaks English and German.

On Oct. 13, Ersan Saner, the ex-prime minister of the TRNC submitted his resignation to the president.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aiming at Greece's annexation led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

The TRNC was founded in 1983. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year when Greek Cypriots thwarted the U.N.'s Annan plan to end the decades-long dispute.​​​​​​​

WORLD New coalition govt formed in Northern Cyprus

New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus
MOST POPULAR

  1. US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

    US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

  2. Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

    Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

  3. Turkey's first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey's first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Facebook says it attaches importance to Turkey’s national interests

    Facebook says it attaches importance to Turkey’s national interests

  5. Jab drive needs to accelerate to reach herd immunity, says health minister

    Jab drive needs to accelerate to reach herd immunity, says health minister
Recommended
Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret

Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret
Britain, France fail to resolve fish row, agree more talks

Britain, France fail to resolve fish row, agree more talks
German COVID cases soar as WHO warns over Europe deaths

German COVID cases soar as WHO warns over Europe deaths
Britain’s government: End of coal is in sight

Britain’s government: 'End of coal is in sight'
Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in New York after stent procedure

Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in New York after stent procedure
Iran nuclear talks to resume November 29 after five months

Iran nuclear talks to resume November 29 after five months
WORLD New coalition govt formed in Northern Cyprus

New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has approved a new coalition government Cabinet under Faiz Sucuoğlu.

ECONOMY Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

The Turkish economy has been successful in showing resilience against various shocks to continue expanding, Fitch Ratings senior director and primary rating analyst Erich Arispe Morales said on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow, sit atop of Group E in Europa League

Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow, sit atop of Group E in Europa League

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at home on Nov. 4.