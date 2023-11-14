New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

ANKARA

The recently elected leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has outlined his foreign policy agenda, with plans to make his first official visits to Turkish Cyprus and Azerbaijan.



Özgür Özel, who assumed the top role from longtime Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after the party's congress on Nov. 4, expressed his commitment to correcting "past mistakes that led to a negative perception of the CHP in Azerbaijan."



In his inaugural group meeting on Nov. 14 following the congress, Özel said he is determined to "reshape the CHP's image in Azerbaijan" and foster stronger ties with neighboring countries.



Furthermore, he announced plans to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina on Nov. 25, emphasizing the importance of maintaining close relations with Balkan countries.



"We will keep every relationship fresh and alive," he said.



In addition, Özel vowed to strengthen relations with social democratic and socialist parties worldwide, as well as with international organizations, such as the Council of Europe and the Socialist International.



Criticizing the government's foreign policies as "erratic and unprincipled," Özel highlighted his party's commitment to "providing constructive contributions" to the country during potential diplomatic crises.



He also committed to reviving Türkiye's European Union membership process if the CHP comes to power.



Meanwhile, Özel called for the return of those who recently parted ways with the CHP, emphasizing the party as a collective entity with its roots in the principles of modern Türkiye and CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.



"Let's change, get stronger, get richer together. Let's take this country to where Atatürk said it would be. The father's house is waiting for you," he urged.



Turning to the ongoing judicial dispute between the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, Özel condemned what he described as a "coup attempt." He criticized the latter's failure to comply with the top court's decision regarding the imprisonment of lawmaker Can Atalay.