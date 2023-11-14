New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

ANKARA
New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

The recently elected leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has outlined his foreign policy agenda, with plans to make his first official visits to Turkish Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

Özgür Özel, who assumed the top role from longtime Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after the party's congress on Nov. 4, expressed his commitment to correcting "past mistakes that led to a negative perception of the CHP in Azerbaijan."

In his inaugural group meeting on Nov. 14 following the congress, Özel said he is determined to "reshape the CHP's image in Azerbaijan" and foster stronger ties with neighboring countries.

Furthermore, he announced plans to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina on Nov. 25, emphasizing the importance of maintaining close relations with Balkan countries.

"We will keep every relationship fresh and alive," he said.

In addition, Özel vowed to strengthen relations with social democratic and socialist parties worldwide, as well as with international organizations, such as the Council of Europe and the Socialist International.

Criticizing the government's foreign policies as "erratic and unprincipled," Özel highlighted his party's commitment to "providing constructive contributions" to the country during potential diplomatic crises.

He also committed to reviving Türkiye's European Union membership process if the CHP comes to power.

Meanwhile, Özel called for the return of those who recently parted ways with the CHP, emphasizing the party as a collective entity with its roots in the principles of modern Türkiye and CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

"Let's change, get stronger, get richer together. Let's take this country to where Atatürk said it would be. The father's house is waiting for you," he urged.

Turning to the ongoing judicial dispute between the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, Özel condemned what he described as a "coup attempt." He criticized the latter's failure to comply with the top court's decision regarding the imprisonment of lawmaker Can Atalay.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

    Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

  2. New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

    New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

  3. Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

    Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

  4. Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

    Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

  5. Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean

    Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean
Recommended
Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15
Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza
Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean

Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean
MHP leader calls for Netanyahus trial at The Hague

MHP leader calls for Netanyahu's trial at The Hague
Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza developments

Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza developments
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

A Japanese vice finance minister stepped down yesterday, amid criticism from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet, after admitting his company's repeated failures to pay taxes, a further setback to Kishida's unpopular government.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.